Two interstate burglars held for house break-in in Kerala's Kochi

Kochi, Apr 14 (PTI) Two persons, a Delhi native and a Bengaluru resident, have been arrested in connection with a house break-in and theft case here, police said on Monday.

The accused, Hibisul (22) from New Delhi and Mohammed Rafiqul (25) from Bengaluru, were arrested by the Panangad police.

According to the police, the duo broke the lock of the upper floor of a house and made away with valuables, including a television, decorative lamps, utensils, household appliances, and an inverter battery—altogether worth nearly Rs 2 lakh.

The accused reportedly scouted for unoccupied houses during the day under the pretext of collecting bottles and other scrap items, and returned at night to carry out the thefts. They used a motorised cycle for their commuting, police added.

The prime accused, Hibisul, has a similar case registered against him at Aroor police station in Alappuzha district. The duo had been staying at different locations across Alappuzha and Ernakulam districts, police said.

They were nabbed by a special investigation team led by Ernakulam ACP Rajkumar. Hibisul was held from a friend’s house in Chalikkavattom, while Rafiqul was arrested from the Mulavukad area in Kochi, police added.

The accused were later produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody.