Two interstate drug peddlers held in Shimla

Shimla, Oct 24 (PTI) Two drug peddlers hailing from Uttarakhand have been arrested after 5.5 kg charas was allegedly recovered from their possession here, police said on Thursday.

They were arrested by a team of the Special Cell of Shimla Police from Jijendi Kenchi near Gosango Pul on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Sohan Dass (57) and Raj Mohan (34).

Superintendent of Police, Shimla, Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, said a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 has been registered against them. PTI COR DV DV