Two involved in firing at shop in Amritsar arrested: Police

Chandigarh, Nov 13 (PTI) Punjab Police on Thursday arrested two members of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang, after an encounter, allegedly involved in a firing incident linked to an extortion bid in Jandiala Guru in Amritsar, officials said.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Border Range) Sandeep Goel said the accused have been identified as Ravi, a resident of Pandori Waraich and Ujjwal Hans, a resident of Batala Road in Amritsar.

Three unidentified bike-borne persons had opened fire at the provisional store at Jandiala Guru on November 6 to intimidate the owner for extortion, he said.

Goel said both the arrested persons are linked to the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang and were working under the directions of their foreign-based handler, Keshav Shivala.

The DIG said that during the operation, one of the accused opened fire at the police but was overpowered.

One more accused involved in the firing incident has been identified and police teams are on a manhunt to nab him, he said.

Sharing more details, Senior Superintendent of Police (Amritsar Rural) Maninder Singh said that, acting on human and technical inputs, police teams arrested both the accused persons and recovered one pistol from their possession.

The SSP said that further investigations are underway to establish forward and backward linkages in this case.

Earlier this month, the Anti-Gangster Task Force in a joint operation with Hoshiarpur police had arrested two active members of a gang and recovered sophisticated weapons from their possession. PTI CHS APL APL