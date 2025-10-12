Two involved in illegal arms activities held: Punjab Police

Chandigarh, Oct 12 (PTI) Two persons allegedly involved in illegal arms activities have been arrested and six pistols recovered from their possession, a top Punjab Police officer said on Sunday.

Sandeep Singh and Sekher are the associates of the Bambiha gang, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

Both were held in a joint operation of the Anti-Gangster Task Force and the Barnala police.

"Recovers a total of six pistols (including one PX5, four pistols of .32 bore, and one pistol of .30 bore) and 19 live cartridges from their possession," Yadav said on X.

Preliminary investigation revealed that on the directions of their foreign-handlers, the accused were planning to supply these weapons to foot soldiers of the Bambiha gang to execute sensational crimes in the state, the DGP said.

"Further investigation is underway to identify and dismantle the entire supply chain, including its backward and forward linkages," he added.