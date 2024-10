Raipur, Oct 19 (PTI) Two Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) troopers were injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast triggered by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Saturday, a police official said.

The incident occurred near Mohandi village in Abujhmad when security personnel were returning after an anti-Naxal operation, the official said.

"The injured personnel are being evacuated from the forest. Further details are awaited," the official said. PTI TKP BNM