Two jail personnel arrested on molestation charges in Assam

Guwahati, May 24 (PTI) Two employees of Assam’s Sribhumi district jail were arrested on Saturday for allegedly molesting a woman inside the prison, a police officer said.

The two accused were caught by their colleagues while attempting to molest the inmate.

The jail superintendent, with the help of other staff, held the two accused and informed local police, the officer said.

"The incident was reported around 1.30 am. Local police rushed to the spot. The two were apprehended and the woman taken for medical examination," he said.

"A case is being registered and investigation started," the officer added.