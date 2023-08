Srinagar: Two Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists were killed in an encounter between security forces and militants in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, unconfirmed reports said. The terrorists have been identified as Reyaz Dar and Khalid.

Sources said that one of them was top JeM commander.

Earlier on Sunday, Kashmir Zone Police said on X (formerly Twitter), "Encounter has started in Larrow-Parigam area of #Pulwama. Police & Security Forces are on the job. Details shall follow."