Two jawans injured in IED blast in West Singhbhum, airlifted to Ranchi

Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Apr 12 (PTI) Two jawans were injured in an IED blast in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district on Saturday, a police officer said.

The incident took place at Radhapora area under Jaraikela police station limits, he said.

"Two jawans — one from CoBRA 203 battalion and another from Jharkhand Jaguar — were injured in the incident. Both have been airlifted to Ranchi for better treatment," Kolhan DIG Manoj Ratan Chothe told PTI.

They were identified as Vishnu Saini from CoBRA and Sunil Dhan from Jharkhand Jaguar. Dhan's condition is stated to be critical, he said.

Chothe said an anti-Maoist operation is underway in the region and security forces have defused several IEDs during the operation.