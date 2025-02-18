Two JCOs killed in accident in Ladakh; army pays tributes

Leh, Feb 18 (PTI) Two Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) were killed in an accident in Ladakh, officials said on Tuesday, as the army paid rich tributes to the brave-hearts for laying down their lives in the line of duty.

Subedar Santosh Kumar and Naib-Subedar Sunil Kumar died due to bursting of a water tank at a camp in Nyoma area, 150 km from Leh in southern Ladakh, the official said.

They said a police investigation is underway in the incident which occurred on Sunday.

Northern Army commander Lt Gen Suchindra Kumar saluted the supreme sacrifice of the fallen soldiers.

“Lt Gen Kumar and all ranks of Dhruva Command salute the supreme sacrifice of bravehearts Sub Santosh Kumar and Nb Sub Sunil Kumar who laid down their lives in the line of duty in Ladakh,” the northern command wrote on X on Tuesday, sharing a post from Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps.

The Fire and Fury Corps shared the pictures of the two JCOs and wrote: “GOC, Fire and Fury Corps and all ranks salute Subedar Santosh Kumar and Naib Subedar Sunil Kumar, who made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty in ladakh on February 16 and offer deep condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief.” PTI TAS NB