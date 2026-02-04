Two JeM terrorists killed in J-K's Udhampur

Jammu, Feb 4 (PTI) Two Pakistani terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit were killed in an over 20-hour long operation in a remote forest area in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.

One of those killed was identified as Avu Mavia, a top commander of JeM, who was active in the area for the last several years.

Army named the operation as "Kiya" and said the area still remains under surveillance.

"Based on specific intelligence input provided by police, troops of Counter-Intelligence Force Delta, White Knight Corps planned and executed a focused joint counter-terror operation in the general area of Jophar Forest, Basantgarh in coordination with police and CRPF reinforcing the cordon, ensuring effective area domination to prevent escape of terrorists.

"Contact with terrorists was established yesterday and since then, terrorists were prevented from breaking contact. Following a calibrated and coordinated response, two terrorists have been successfully neutralised. The operation highlighted seamless inter-agency coordination, tactical precision and high standards of professionalism," the Army's White Knight Corps said in a post on X.

It said the operation concluded successfully.

"Area remains under surveillance," officials said.

While body of one of the terrorists was lying on the mouth of a natural cave, another was found lying deep inside it.

A large quantity of arms and ammunition, including an M4 carbine and an ak assault rifle, were recovered from the slain terrorists. PTI TAS DV DV