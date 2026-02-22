Two JeM terrorists killed in Kishtwar encounter; Army reaffirms resolve for terror-free J&K

Jammu, Feb 22 (PTI) Two Pakistani terrorists affiliated with proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit were killed on Sunday in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, officials said.

The bodies of both the slain terrorists were charred beyond recognition, the officials said, adding that preliminary assessments by security agencies suggest that one of the deceased is believed to be Saifullah, a notorious Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) commander.

He had reportedly infiltrated into Jammu and Kashmir nearly five years ago and had since remained active in the region, allegedly masterminding several deadly attacks on security forces including the one in July 2024 that left four soldiers including a captain dead. He had escaped a number of encounters in the past.

Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma complimented the troops of White Knight Corps for their “swift and precise” action to neutralise the two terrorists.

"The Army Commander commends the commanders and troops on ground for their persistence in challenging terrain and weather conditions. Northern Command remains committed to ensuring a terror-free Jammu and Kashmir,” the army said in a post on X.

The terrorists were neutralized during the ‘Trashi-I’ operation in the general area of Passerkut in Chatroo belt and two AK-47 rifles along with other ammunition were recovered from them.

“Pursuant to credible intelligence inputs collated from J-K Police, IB (Intelligence Bureau) and own intelligence sources, a deliberate joint operation was launched in the Kishtwar region under operation Trashi-I to track and neutralise terrorists operating in the area.

“Following successful contact established earlier, troops of CIF (Counter-Intelligence Force) Delta, in close coordination with police and CRPF, re-engaged the terrorists today at approximately 11 am in challenging terrain,” the Army’s White Knight Corps said in a post on X.

Displaying tactical precision, seamless synergy and resolute aggression, the troops dominated the encounter site wherein two terrorists have been successfully neutralised, the Army said.

"The hunt continues – those who seek to disturb peace will find no sanctuary," it said.

Quoting preliminary information, the officials said the terrorists were found hiding inside a mudhouse on the foothills of a hill and opened fire on the approaching search parties, leading to an intense gunfight.

The mudhouse caught fire during the exchange of firing and was gutted completely.

Later, the charred bodies of the terrorists were recovered from the scene and efforts are on to identify them, the officials said, adding the intelligence inputs have earlier suggested the presence of Saifullah and his associate, both Pakistani nationals.

The Chatroo forest belt has witnessed nearly half a dozen gunfights between terrorists and security forces since January 18, resulting in the killing of a soldier and a Pakistani terrorist. While the soldier lost his life on January 18, the terrorist was eliminated on February 4.

With the killing of two terrorists on Sunday, a total of six JeM terrorists have been eliminated by security forces in separate encounters in Jammu region this year. Earlier, two terrorists were killed in Ramanagar forest in Udhampur on February 4 and one in Parhetar village of Kathua on January 23.

Meanwhile, a truck driver was detained for questioning after some Pakistan contact numbers were found in his mobile phone during checking at Pangdour chowk in Samba district late Saturday night.

The truck was on its way to Kashmir when the police stopped the vehicle at a check point and noticed several Pakistani numbers on the driver's phone, the officials said, adding further investigation is on.