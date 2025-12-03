Two JJMP Maoists arrested in Jharkhand’s Latehar district

Latehar (Jharkhand), Dec 3 (PTI) Two members of Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP), a banned Maoist splinter group, were arrested in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Wednesday, police said.

Sunil Oraon alias Sunil Ji (35) and Mukesh Lohra (28) were nabbed during a joint operation in Latehar and Manika police station areas, they said.

Both are JJMP area commanders, and Oraon was carrying a bounty of Rs 2 lakh on his head, Latehar SP Kumar Gaurav said.

"Acting on a tip-off, a joint police team from Latehar and Manika police stations, under the leadership of Latehar SDPO Arvind Kumar, conducted raids. During the operation, both of them were arrested without any resistance," he said.

Oraon was wanted in seven criminal cases in different police stations of Latehar, while Mukesh Lohra had two cases against him, he added. PTI CORR SAN SAN MNB