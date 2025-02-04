Two JJMP members surrender before police in Latehar

Latehar (Jharkhand), Feb 4 (PTI) Two members of Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP), a splinter group of CPI (Maoist), on Tuesday surrendered before police in Jharkhand's Latehar district.

The two accused, identified as Pappu Sao and Chandan Prasad, surrendered at the office of the Superintendent of Police, Latehar, Kumar Gaurav, according to a police statement.

"Both of them were associated with the banned JJMP for many years and were carrying out criminal activities in different police station areas such as Balumath, Chandwa and Latehar," Kumar said.

Pappu was wanted in four cases, while Chandan in one case, the statement stated.