Two journalists held for 'defamatory content' against woman IAS officer granted bail

Hyderabad, Jan 15 (PTI) A city court on Thursday granted bail to two journalists of a Telugu TV news channel, who were arrested in connection with a case related to alleged broadcast of defamatory content against a woman IAS officer.

The journalists were arrested on Wednesday over a case registered against certain Telugu news channels for allegedly telecasting allegations against the officer.

The police, after interrogating both the accused, seized material, and produced them before the Judicial Magistrate for judicial custody.

After hearing the arguments and counter arguments, the court in the early hours of Thursday rejected their remand and granted bail on furnishing two sureties of Rs 20,000 each, the advocates representing the journalists told mediapersons.

The court further directed the accused to surrender their passports.

The FIR was registered under relevant Sections of the BNS, IT Act, and Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986 at Central Crime Station (CCS), on January 10 following a complaint by the Telangana IAS Officers' Association accusing certain channels of "publishing and telecasting false, fabricated and baseless content" on the officer.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising eight officers was constituted to investigate the case.

During the course of the investigation, based on information received, the team apprehended two accused--a senior reporter and an input editor on January 14, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police V C Sajjanar said.

The Commissioner further said the input editor, who was detained by the RGI Airport Immigration Authority while attempting to travel to Bangkok, was handed over to police.

The BRS and the BJP had hit out at the Congress government in Telangana over the arrests of the journalists and demanded their immediate release. PTI VVK VVK KH