Two jump into creek in Mumbai; search & rescue operation on

Mumbai, Nov 11 (PTI) Two persons jumped into the Mahim creek in Mumbai on Tuesday morning, prompting police and fire brigade to launch a search and rescue operation, officials said.

A caller informed the fire brigade control room that two persons jumped into the Mahim Creek at around 11.30 am. One of them has been identified as Kalandar Altaf Khan, a resident of Bandra Lalmatti area, a fire official said.

Fire personnel, police and local fishermen rushed to the spot and the rescue operation was underway, the official added. PTI ZA GK