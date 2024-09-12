Two juveniles among 4 held for stealing Rs 7.37 lakh ornaments from train

Thane, Sep 12 (PTI) Police have detained two juveniles and arrested two men for theft of Rs 7.37 lakh ornaments from a local train, an official said on Thursday.

A 54-year-old man was travelling in the train from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai to Kalyan in Thane district on August 31, when he noticed that his black bag, kept on the overhead rack, was missing.

The bag contained 7 kg of silver and 20 gm gold ornaments valued at Rs. 7.37 lakh, senior police inspector Arshuddin Sheikh said.

The passenger noticed some persons hastily alighting the train at Thakurli station and filed a complaint at the Dombivli railway police station.

The police registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 305(C) (theft of any article or goods from any means of transport used for the transport of goods or passengers), the official said.

A joint team of the Special Task Force and Kalyan Crime Branch unit analysed CCTV footage from railway stations from CSMT to Thakurli and employed informants to track down the suspects.

The team arrested Altmas Razzak Khan (25) and Shubham Sandeep Thasale (20) and detained two juveniles from Thane city on September 5 and all the stolen articles were recovered from them, the official said.

The juveniles were handed over to their parents, he said.