Two juveniles apprehended for blade-point robbery in central Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) The Delhi Police has apprehended two juveniles for allegedly robbing a motorcyclist at blade-point in central Delhi, an official said on Thursday.

The robbery occurred on January 28 around 7 pm near Eidgah when the complainant's motorcycle slowed down on Rani Jhansi Road due to heavy traffic. "Taking advantage of the situation, two boys stopped the motorcycle," they said.

"One of them allegedly sat behind the complainant, caught him by the neck and overpowered him, while the other blocked the motorcycle from the front," the officer said. They threatened him with a surgical blade and robbed him of Rs 32,000.

The victim was returning home after work, police said.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered, and an investigation was initiated. The police checked CCTV footage and identified the accused, the officer said.

"A team later apprehended the two juveniles from the Paharganj and Anand Parbat areas on Wednesday, and the robbed cash was also recovered from their possession," he added. PTI BM SMV HIG