Two juveniles escape from remand home in Jharkhand’s Chaibasa by scaling wall

Chaibasa, Aug 27 (PTI) Two juvenile inmates escaped from the Chaibasa remand home in West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand in the early hours of Wednesday by scaling its rear boundary wall, officials said.

The incident comes barely four months after 21 inmates escaped from the same facility on April 1 by attacking security personnel and fleeing through the main gate, raising concerns over the security arrangements at the remand home.

West Singhbhum Deputy Commissioner Chandan Kumar told PTI that an investigation is underway to probe the matter.

“We are looking into all aspects, including potential security lapses that may have led to the escape. Police teams have been deployed to trace the absconding juveniles,” Kumar said.

Sources in the remand home reported that the two juveniles managed to escape by climbing over the back wall at around 3 am.

Police are currently reviewing CCTV footage and conducting search operations to locate the escaped inmates.

Superintendent of Police Rakesh Ranjan told PTI: "We are examining the circumstances surrounding the escape. As the investigation is ongoing, we are not in a position to disclose specific details such as the number of security personnel on duty at the time." Senior administrative officials admitted that the latest incident has once again exposed significant shortcomings in the remand home’s security infrastructure.

"Following the April 1 incident, it was decided that the boundary wall height would be increased and security would be strengthened. Unfortunately, it appears these measures have not been implemented," an official said on condition of anonymity.