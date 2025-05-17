Two juveniles held for demanding Rs 20 lakh ransom from businessman in UP's Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr (UP), May 17 (PTI) Two juveniles have been detained for allegedly demanding a ransom of Rs 20 lakh from a bullion trader in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district, police said on Saturday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Tejveer Singh said the businessman told police that he received a threatening call late Friday demanding Rs 20 lakh.

The caller allegedly warned him of dire consequences if the money was not paid, the officer said.

Following the complaint, an FIR was lodged at Ahmedgarh police station and three police teams were constituted to investigate the matter, Singh said.

Both juveniles were apprehended on Saturday, he said.

During interrogation, the two revealed that they were inspired by a video they had seen on Instagram and decided to make the ransom call, the officer said.

Further legal action is being taken against them, and they are being sent to a juvenile home, he added.