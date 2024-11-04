Two juveniles held for dragging traffic cops on car bonnet in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) Two juveniles have been apprehended for allegedly hitting and dragging two Delhi Traffic Police personnel on their car's bonnet, officials said on Monday.

The incident took place on Saturday evening at the Ber Sarai traffic signal near Vedant Deshika Marg. The traffic police personnel sustained injuries after they were dragged on the bonnet for about 20 metres "with the intention to kill", according to police.

"After the incident, different teams were formed to identify the accused. They nabbed two juveniles and launched further investigations," a police officer said.

According to statements of Assistant Sub-Inspector Pramod and Head Constable Sailesh, they were conducting routine checks for traffic violations when the latter signalled a car to stop. The driver initially complied but then attempted to flee, dragging the two policemen on the car's bonnet for approximately 20 metres before speeding away.

Two videos of the incident, which went viral online, show the officers holding onto the bonnet while they were being dragged. After one of them falls to the ground, the car driver tries to hit him. PTI BM ARD DIV DIV