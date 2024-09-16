Two juveniles held for killing a man in mobile snatching bid in northeast Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) Two juveniles allegedly stabbed to death a 32-year-old man in a bid to snatch his mobile phone in northeast Delhi, police said on Monday.

The accused, aged 15 and 17, were apprehended from Shastri Park area at midnight, they said.

The incident took place near Buland Masjid in Shastri Park at 8 pm on Sunday when Abdul Kayyum, a rickshaw puller, was standing there, a police officer said.

The accused stabbed Kayyum multiple times, the officer said, adding that a passerby spotted him lying in a pool of blood and informed local police.

The CCTV footages of the area was checked and the duo was identified, he said.

The police said that they are checking if both the accused were involved in any cases previously .