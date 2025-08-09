Two juveniles held for robbing elderly shopkeeper using chilli powder in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Two juveniles have been apprehended for allegedly robbing a 65-year-old shopkeeper in northwest Delhi's Jahangir Puri by throwing chilli powder into his eyes, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place when the victim, identified as Suresh Chand alias Nekh Sahay, was at his shop on Wednesday.

According to the police, three boys approached his shop on the pretext of making a purchase. Suddenly, one of them allegedly threw red chilli powder into the shopkeeper's eyes, while the others snatched his cash box containing about Rs 5,000 and fled.

CCTV footage was examined and local sources activated to identify the culprits, police said, adding that two boys were traced and apprehended.

During interrogation, both confessed to the robbery and revealed that they had carried it out with an associate, who remains at large. Efforts are underway to nab him, the police added. PTI BM SMV SMV MNK MNK