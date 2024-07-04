Two kanwariyas from Delhi washed away in flooded stream on Gangotri-Gomukh trek

Uttarkashi, July 4 (PTI) Two kanwariyas (Shiva devotees) from Delhi were washed away on Thursday when the flooding of a stream along the Gangotri-Gomukh trek damaged the temporary wooden bridge over it.

The kanwariyas named Suraj and Monu, both residents of Delhi, were washed away by the raging waves of the Chirbasa stream as the bridge collapsed when they were crossing it.

The spot where the incident happened is about nine km from Gangotri, Forest Department officials here said.

The water level of the stream rose suddenly due to the melting of a glacier, they said.

Uttarkashi District Magistrate Meharban Singh Bisht has asked the deputy director of Gangotri National Park to search for the kanwariyas swept away in the stream and ensure safe evacuation of the pilgrims stranded in Gomukh. He has also given instructions to immediately construct an alternative bridge on the Chirbasa stream.

Thirty-five pilgrims are safe in the rest house and other ashrams of the Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam near Bhojwasa towards Gomukh. The Forest Department team is present on the spot, the DM said. PTI COR ALM ALM MNK MNK