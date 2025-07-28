Two kanwariyas killed, 1 injured after truck hits motorbike in Moradabad

Moradabad (UP), Jul 28 (PTI) Two kanwariyas were on Monday killed and another was seriously injured when a speeding truck ran over their motorcycle here while they were returning from Haridwar with holy Ganga water, police said.

Akash (19), Madhav Ram (20) and Amar Singh (20), all residents of Karua Tal village under Aonla police station in Bareilly district, had gone to Haridwar for the Kanwar Yatra on Sunday.

The trio was returning on a single motorcycle carrying Gangajal when the incident took place near the Parag factory in Moradabad.

A fast-moving truck reportedly rammed into their motorcycle, killing Akash and Madhav Ram on the spot.

Amar Singh sustained serious injuries and was admitted to the district hospital, the police said.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene following the accident and efforts are underway to trace him, they added.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.