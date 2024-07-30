Two kanwariyas killed in road accident in UP

Bijnor (UP), Jul 30 (PTI) Two kanwariyas were killed and one was injured when their motorcycle hit stray cattle here on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred near Vadigarh under Rehad police station area.

Three kanwariyas -- Shivam Sharma (24), Maheshpal (27) and Gabbar -- were going to Haridwar from Pilibhit when their motorcycle hit stray cattle, said Circle Officer Anjani Kumar.

All of them were rushed to the hospital, where Shivam and Maheshpal, both from Pilibhit, were declared dead. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he said.

Gabbar, a resident of Lakhimpur Kheri, is undergoing treatment, police said.