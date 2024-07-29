National

Two kanwariyas killed in road accident in UP's Budaun

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
'Kanwariyas' carry sacred water from Ganga river for Lord Shiva's worship during the holy month of 'Shravan', in Meerut, Thursday, July 25, 2024.

Representative image

Budaun: Two kanwariyas were killed in a head-on collision between two motorcycles on the Bareilly-Mathura highway here, police said on Monday.

The accident occurred on Sunday night in the Ujhani area.

The kanwariyas, Ankit (30) and Anil (25), were returning after collecting water from the Ganga's Kachhla ghat when their motorcycle collided head-on with another motorcycle on which two persons were travelling, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Brijesh Singh said.

The four were rushed to the hospital where Ankit and Anil were declared dead. The injured have been referred to Bareilly for treatment, he said.

kanwariya Kanwar Kanwar Yatra Badaun Kanwariya killed
Subscribe