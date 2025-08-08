Two Kanwariyas killed, nine injured as speeding dumper hits them in MP's Seoni

Seoni (MP), Aug 8 (PTI) Two pilgrims on the Kanwar Yatra were killed, and nine others sustained injuries after a speeding dumper hit a tractor-trolley and ran them over in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district, police said on Friday.

The accident occurred on a national highway around 11.30 pm when the pilgrims were heading to Akola in Maharashtra from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, an official said.

Bandol police station in-charge Arpit Bhairam said that a speeding dumper hit the tractor-trolley, which was carrying the belongings of the pilgrims, and ran over the victims, killing two of them on the spot and injuring nine others.

The condition of two of the injured persons is critical, and they have been referred to Nagpur for treatment, he said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Deepak Mishra said a group of 30 to 35 Kanwariyas were returning with Gangajal from Varanasi when the speeding dumper first hit the tractor-trolley and ran over the pilgrims walking in front of it.

The deceased, identified as Banduvan and Avinash Kohre, were in their 30s, he said, adding further investigations are underway in the matter. PTI COR MAS ARU