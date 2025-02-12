Two Kerala Bishops slam state govt over rising wildlife attacks

Kottayam, Feb 12 (PTI) Two bishops of the Syro-Malabar Church in Kerala have strongly criticised the state government for its 'inaction' while people continue to be killed in wildlife attacks across different parts of the state.

Addressing the state convention of the Indian Farmers Movement (INFAM) at Kanjirappally on Wednesday, Thamarassery Bishop Mar Remigiose Inchananiyil questioned whether "there was proper governance in the state".

He said the government must ensure the people’s right to live in agricultural areas where farmers work for their livelihood.

"The question is whether there is governance in the state. The government and the Forest Department should take responsibility for the wildlife attacks," he said.

He also demanded the resignation of the forest minister, holding him morally responsible for the recurring wildlife attacks.

Kanjirappally Bishop Mar Jose Pulickal in his speech said people wanted to know what the state government and the forest minister were doing while lives were being lost to wild animal attacks. PTI COR MVG SSK MVG SSK KH