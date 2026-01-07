Two Kerala police officers suspended over misconduct, drug case

Kochi, Jan 7 (PTI) Two police personnel in Ernakulam district have been suspended over separate incidents of alleged misconduct, officials said on Wednesday.

CPO Vijeesh of Palluruthy police station was suspended by the DCP of Kochi after a woman accused him of misbehaving.

The police said Vijeesh allegedly called the woman to a walkway in connection with her passport verification and forcibly took her into his car on Monday.

A case has been registered following her complaint under charges related to harassment.

In a separate case, CPO Subair of Kalady police station was suspended by the Ernakulam Rural SP after an internal probe found his involvement in a drug case.

Police said heroin had been seized from a relative’s house in September, and the investigation reportedly revealed Subair’s role in the case. PTI TGB ADB