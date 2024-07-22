Two kids among 3 injured in Mumbai wall collapse

Mumbai, Jul 22 (PTI) Three persons, including two children, were injured when a wall of an under- construction building collapsed on an adjacent house in Mumbai's Dharavi area on Monday evening amid rains, civic officials said.

The three -- a nine-month-old boy, Kiyansh Patwal, five-year-old girl Manpreet Singh and a woman identified as Anita Singh (28) -- were rushed to nearby Sion Hospital, where their condition is stated to be stable, an official said.

He said the wall of the under-construction building crashed on an adjacent house in Patra Chawl in Laxmi Baug area of Dharavi, a sprawling slum colony in the metropolis, at around 7.15 pm.

Chawls are rows of tenements/tiny apartments.

The official said personnel from the Fire Brigade, police, Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST), local ward office and other agencies were mobilised immediately. PTI KK RSY