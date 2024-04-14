Two kids among 7 burnt alive in car-truck collision in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Apr 14 (PTI) Seven people, including two children and three women, were burnt alive in a collision between a car and a truck in Rajasthan's Sikar district, police said.

The car passengers, all residents of Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, were going to Hisar from Salasar Balaji Temple when the accident occurred, they said.

"Near Arshiwad Pulia, the car collided with the moving truck from behind, after which it caught fire. Seven people, including three women and two children, in the car were killed," Deputy Superintendent of Police (Fatehpur Circle) Rampratap Bishnoi said.

The passengers could not open the doors of the car due to the fire and were burnt alive, he said, adding that efforts are being made to identify them. PTI AG NB NB