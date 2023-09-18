Two kids dead as portion of kutcha house collapses in UP's Barabanki

Barabanki (UP), Sep 18 (PTI) Two members of a family died and as many were injured when a portion of their 'kutcha' house collapsed in a village here, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Kirsia village under the Subeha police station area on Sunday night, they said.

The deceased were identified as Fian (8) and Samaira (6). Both were buried under the debris along with their grandparents when a room of their 'kutcha' house collapsed, Additional Superintendent of Police Akhilesh Narayan Singh said.

The family members removed the debris with the help of neighbours and pulled them out but the children had already died, he said.

The grandmother was admitted to the community health centre while the grandfather was referred to the district hospital, the official said.

Singh said the kutcha house had been damaged due to excessive rainfall a week ago. PTI COR SAB IJT IJT