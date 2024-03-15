Two kids drown in Hindon, search ops on

Noida, Mar 15 (PTI) Two minor boys drowned in the Hindon river in Greater Noida on Friday morning while searches were launched to trace them but to no avail, police said.

The incident took place near the Kakrala village when the children had gone to the river to get some coconuts but drowned in the river, according to officials.

"Some passers-by had alerted the police about the kids' drowning after which officials of the local Phase 2 police station reached the spot. A team of divers and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were also roped in for the search which continued throughout the day before being discontinued in the evening," a police officer said.

The search for the missing children would be resumed Saturday morning and a steamer has also been roped in for the operation, the officer added.

While the family of Ashish (8) hails from adjoining Bulandshahr district, the parents of Abhishek (11) are natives of Badaun district. The families had migrated to Noida for work, according to the police. PTI KIS NB NB