Two kids, elderly man killed as car overturns in MP’s Rajgarh district

Rajgarh (MP), May 23 (PTI) Two children and an elderly man were killed and three others injured after the car they were travelling in overturned in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district on Thursday, a police official said.

The car going towards Indore flipped near a petrol pump in Sarangpur of the district around 11 am, killing a child on the spot. Another child succumbed to his injuries while being taken to the hospital from the scene, he said.

The third person died during treatment in a hospital in Indore.

The deceased were identified as Ishant Sharma (4), Nishi Sharma (02) and Dinesh Sharma (65), Sarangpur police station in-charge Santosh Singh Waghela said.

The victims were on their way to Indore from Biora for shopping at the time of the incident.

The three injured persons were referred to Indore after initial treatment at Sarangpur, he added. PTI COR MAS NR