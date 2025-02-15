Two kids go missing from same locality in Thane district; cases registered

Thane, Feb 15 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra’s Thane district have launched an operation to trace two children who went missing from the same locality in a gap of a few hours, an official said on Saturday.

The incidents took place on Friday under the jurisdiction of the Shanti Nagar police station in Bhiwandi following which two separate kidnapping cases were registered, he said.

A 5-year-old girl went missing in the morning from near her home in the Gayatri Nagar area. When her family members could not find the kid despite searching for hours, they approached the police at night.

In the second incident, a two-year-old boy from a building near the Vitthal temple could not be found after 4.30 pm. His family subsequently filed a police complaint, the official said. Two first information reports (FIRs) have been registered and efforts are being made to track down the children, the official added. PTI COR NR