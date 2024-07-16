Two killed, 1 injured in car accident in south Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) Two persons were killed and one injured in a car accident in south Delhi's Saket area in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

It is suspected that the car's driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed it into a tree after mowing down a man, a police officer said.

According to the officer, a call was received at 6 am reporting an accident opposite the Saidulajab bus stop on the MB (Mehrauli-Badarpur) road.

"On reaching the spot, a Tata Altroz car was found on the footpath and the body of a man, identified as Moolchand (28), was lying on the road. Two person, including the car's driver, were found injured," the police officer said.

He said that both the injured were taken to the hospital, where the driver, identified as Altaf (27), succumbed to his injuries, while the other is undergoing treatment.

The injured person is yet to be identified and further probe is underway, the police officer said.