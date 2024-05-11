Two killed, 11 injured in clash in MP village

Bhopal, May 11 (PTI) Two persons were killed and 11 injured when two groups clashed in a dispute over government land in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal district on Saturday, police said.

Advertisment

The incident occurred at Barsora village under Najirabad police station limits in the morning, an official said.

A clash broke out between two groups of villagers who attacked each other with lathis, and two men identified as Jaswant Gurjar and Ranglal Gurjar were killed, he said.

Eleven others sustained injuries, he said.

The groups were fighting over the land on which the government had set up a silo. The land got vacant recently, and both groups were eyeing it, the official said.

A probe is underway, and no one has been arrested so far, he said. PTI ADU ARU