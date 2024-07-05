Two killed, 12 injured as van collides with truck in UP

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 5 (PTI) Two persons, including a child, died and 12 were injured after their van collided with a stranded truck on the Delhi-Dehradun national highway here on Friday, police said.

The accident occurred in the Purkazi police station area when the victims were on their way to Haridwar from Delhi, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Jai Prakash (42) and Aman (4). The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and the injured have been hospitalised, Station House Officer (SHO) Sunil Kumar told reporters. PTI COR CDN DIV DIV