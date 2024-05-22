Two killed, 12 injured in bus-truck collision in Punjab's Ludhiana

Ludhiana, May 22 (PTI) Two passengers were killed and 12 others were injured when their bus collided with a stationary truck near Samrala on Ludhiana - Chandigarh road, about 40 km from here, on Wednesday.

The tourist bus was carrying pilgrims, hailing from Indore in Madhya Pradesh, and it was on its way to Amritsar after visiting Haridwar, police said.

The passengers were going to different religious places in Punjab to offer prayers when their bus collided with a stationary truck, they said.

Two of the passengers died on the spot while 12 others were injured. Eight of them suffered serious injuries are admitted to Civil Hospital, police said. The deceased were identified as Meenakshi (52) and Saroj Bala (54), both from Indore, they added.

The injured were admitted to the Civil Hospital in Samrala.