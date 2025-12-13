Two killed, 13 injured in separate road accidents in Jharkhand

Ranchi, Dec 13 (PTI) Two persons were killed and 13 others seriously injured in separate road accidents in Jharkhand, police said on Saturday.

In Gumla district, a 55-year-old man identified as Prem Kujur died at the spot after a four-wheeler hit his bike on Friday night.

The incident occurred within Bharno police station limits.

Bharno OC Kanchan Prajapati said, "The victim died on the spot. The accident took place near Jura on the Ranchi-Gumla main road. The car dragged the bike for more than 100 metres, causing a fire in both vehicles." The deceased was serving as the principal of a government school in Sakrauli, he added.

In an accident on Saturday morning, two drivers were injured after a head-on collision between two trucks on NH-23 under the same police station area. Both were taken to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi for treatment.

In Palamu district, a 30-year-old man identified as Sunil Ram was killed and three others were injured after an SUV collided with a pick-up van.

The incident occurred at Kauwakhoh on NH-139 within Hariharganj police station limits on Friday night.

Hariharganj OC Chandan Kumar said, "One person was killed on the spot while three others, including two women, were injured. All the injured were rushed to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital (MMCH) for treatment.” In Ramgarh district, at least eight people sustained grievous injuries after a speeding truck rammed into multiple vehicles on National Highway-33 in the accident-prone Chuttupalu valley on Saturday.

Ramgarh SDPO Parmeshwar Prasad said the driver of the truck, which was heading to Ramgarh from Ranchi, lost control of the vehicle and hit two cars and four motorcycles travelling in the same direction injuring at least eight people.

He added that three of the injured were taken to a hospital in Ramgarh, while five others were rushed to Ranchi for better treatment.