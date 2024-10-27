Two killed, 14 injured after truck hits their pickup vehicle in UP's Farukhabad

New Update
Farukhabad (UP): Two people were killed and 14 others were injured when a truck hit their pick vehicle on the Etawah-Bareilly road here, police said on Sunday.
The incident took place on Saturday night when the pickup vehicle was coming from Mathura and Farukhabad.
A truck hit the vehicle from the rear side, injuring 14 people, police said.
The injured were rushed to a hospital where Om Prakash Gupta (50) and an unidentified driver died during treatment. While the others are said to be stable, police said.
Further investigation into the matter is underway.