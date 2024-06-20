Two killed, 14 injured in bus accident in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria

Deoria (UP), Jun 20 (PTI) Two people on Thursday were killed and 14 others injured when a bus collided with a truck here, police said.

The incident occurred around 7.30 am near the Bahsua village, they said.

According to police, a Uttar Pradesh roadways bus was going towards Azamgarh when a truck coming from the opposite direction collided with it, killing two people and injuring 14 others.

One of the deceased was identified as Bittan (20), Circle Officer Anshuman Srivastava said.

The injured were rushed to a hospital and are said to be in stable condition, the CO said.

Further investigation in the matter is underway, he added.