Jaipur, Aug 23 (PTI) Two people were killed and 17 injured when the bus they were travelling in overturned in the Maroth area of Rajasthan's Deedwana-Kuchaman district on Friday, police said.

The bus was on its way to Khatushyam temple in Sikar from Chittorgarh when the accident occurred.

The dead have been identified as Umashankar Kumawat (36) and Prem Devi Meena (35).

The injured were admitted to a local hospital, the police said. PTI SDA SZM