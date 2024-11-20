Two killed, 18 injured in bus-truck collision in Nashik district

Nashik, Nov 20 (PTI) Two persons were killed and 18 others injured in an accident involving a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus and a truck in Nashik district on Wednesday morning, police said.

According to the police, the MSRTC bus was on its way to temple town of Shirdi in Ahilyanagar district from Manmad when the truck collided head-on with it at around 5.50 am in the Ankai Shivar area.

The truck was going from Yeola to Manmad, both located in Nashik district.

In the crash, bus driver Bhausaheb Mothabhau Gangurde and his truck counterpart (name not known) died on the spot, while 18 others, most of them bus passengers, received injuries, said the police. PTI COR RSY