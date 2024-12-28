Two killed, 2 injured as car collides with truck in UP's Barabanki

Barabanki (UP), Dec 28 (PTI) Two people were killed and as many were injured when their car collided with a truck loaded with cylinders in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki on Saturday evening, police said.

The accident occurred near a school in Baddupur area on Mahmudabad road when the four people were enroute to Lucknow to get medicine, they said.

Ram Pratap Tiwari (80) from Bahraich district, his son Chunau Tiwari, grandson Anand Bajpai and grandson's friend Neeraj Bajpai (33) were taken to a hospital after authorities reached the spot upon receiving information, they added.

Tiwari and Bajpai died during treatment at the hospital, the police said, adding that the injured were referred King George's Medical University Trauma Centre in Lucknow. According to police the the crashed car and truck were removed from the spot to restor traffic.

Station House Officer Manoj Kumar said that the driver of the truck fled from the spot after the accident and efforts are underway to nab him. PTI COR NAV OZ OZ