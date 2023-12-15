Two killed, 2 injured as vehicle hits auto-rickshaw in Agra

Agra, Dec 15 (PTI) Two people died and as many were injured on Friday when an unidentified vehicle hit an auto-rickshaw here, police said.

The accident took place in the Iradatnagar area around 1.15 pm. Both vehicles travelling in the same direction dashed against each other near an overbridge an the Khari river.

Local police and passersby pulled out the passengers stuck in the auto-rickshaw.

Police identified those killed in the accident as Guddi (49), resident of Saiyyan in Agra district, Rahul (22), resident of Iradatnagar. Ayush (12), resident of Kheragarh in Agra district, and Sharda (45), resident of Maniya in Rajasthan's Dholpur, were injured in the crash, they said.

Kheragargh Assistant Commissioner of Police P K Roy said the injured were taken to hospital. The bodies were sent to SN Medical College here for autopsy, the ACP said.

Efforts are on to trace the vehicle which hit the auto, police said.

On December 2, six passengers travelling in an auo-rickshaw were killed when a container truck hit the rear of the three-wheeler near Guru Ka Taal Gurudwara in the city. PTI COR CK