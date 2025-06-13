Two killed, 3 injured after mortorcycles collide head on in UP's Maharajganj

Maharajganj, Jun 13 (PTI) Two men died and three others were injured in a head-on collision between two motorcycles in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district on Friday, police said.

The accident occurred in the Paniyara area, Station House Officer Nirbhay Kumar Singh said, adding that the injured have been admitted to BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur.

Dinesh (22) and Ramsroop (65) died in the accident and their bodies were sent for post-mortem and an investigation is underway, he said.