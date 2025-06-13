Two killed, 3 injured after vehicle falls into 30 feet gorge in Himachal's Kullu

Shimla: Two people died while three others were injured when their vehicle fell 30 metres down into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, police said on Friday.

The accident occurred on Bekhali road on Thursday night. Balkrishan (21) and Ashish (18), from Fagvana village died while Sahil, Himanshu and Ripan, hailing from Manikaran area were injured, they said.

A police team reached the spot upon receiving information and took the injured to the zonal Hospital Kullu and are undergoing treatment. A case has been registered and further investigations are going on, police said.