Two killed, 3 injured as auto-rickshaw hits stationary truck in UP's Hapur

Hapur (UP), Jul 26 (PTI) Two persons were killed and three others injured when their auto-rickshaw rammed into a stationary truck here on Saturday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Kusum (62) and Faisal (21), they said.

According to police, the auto-rickshaw was travelling from Hapur to Pilkhuwa when it rammed into a stationary truck near Pilkhuwa railway station on Saturday evening, leaving five people injured.

Police reached the spot after receiving information and admitted the injured to hospital. Two of them died during treatment, they said.

Circle Officer (Pilkhuwa) Anita Chauhan said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway.