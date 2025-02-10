Two killed, 3 injured as jeep falls into gorge in Uttarakhand's Champawat

Champawat, Feb 10 (PTI) Two men died and three others were injured on Monday when their jeep fell into a deep gorge in Champawat district of Uttarakhand, police said.

The accident occurred at Bildedhar around 3 pm when the jeep which was part of a marriage procession en route to Pullahindola from Tanakpur, Superintendent of Police Ajay Ganpati said.

He said the vehicle suddenly went out of control and fell into the ditch. Akash Mahar and Mohit Mahar, both 20-year-old, from Uchouligoth of Tanakpur, died on the spot. The bodies have been taken out of the gorge and sent for post-mortem, the SP said.

Three people were also injured in the accident including the jeep driver, he said, adding that they have been admitted to a hospital.

All the passengers were from Uchouligoth in Tanakpur while the driver Vijay Rawat is a resident of Khatima in Udham Singh Nagar district, Ganpati said.

The police said that the exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. PTI COR ALM ALM OZ OZ